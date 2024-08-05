Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's supporters accused of 'awful online abuse'

A royal commentator has said he's 'struggling' with 'awful abuse' from Princes Harry and Meghan Markle's fans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have launched Parents' Network to address the dangers of online harm, have seemingly failed to teach the same lesson to their fans who allegedly targeted a journalist with their comments.

Cameron Walker, GB News royal correspondent, has said he is "struggling" with some of the "awful abuse" that he receives from royal fans.



"I am struggling with a little bit is the amount of abuse that comes from Harry and Meghan supporters online. I mean, just tweeting about the royal couple's new initiative this morning, I got a lot of hate from Prince and Princess of Wales fans.

"So I think there are two cult groups that are either very pro-Harry and Meghan or very pro-William and Catherine."

The commentator went on: "And they're pitted against each other online all the time, hurling awful abuse against both Meghan. And it's very bizarre, isn't it?"

It emerges after Harry and Meghan's latest interview, in which the Sussexes tried to school social media users while explaining how online abuse can affect people's wellbeing and mantle health.