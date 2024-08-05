Meghan Markle follows in Kate Middleton’s footsteps to bring change

Meghan Markle seemingly decided to follow in the footsteps of her estranged sister-in-law Princess Kate to bring notable change in society.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry launched a meaningful project, Parents' Network in association with the couple's Archewell Foundation.

The Montecito couple's thoughtful initiative will combat the growing issue of cyberbullying, and its negative impact on the mental health of young people and will provide help to the parents of victims and survivors.

During their new interview on CBS News, Harry and Meghan emphasised the fact that every parent should know how to help their children who become a victim of online hate.

Harry said, "Every parent needs to be a first responder and even the best first responders in the world," however, they "would not be able to tell the signs of possible suicide which is a terrifying piece."

Notably, Harry and Meghan announced their new project soon after Kate Middleton launched The Baby Bank Alliance under her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

On July 25, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood shared on Instagra, "Today we’re delighted to see the launch of The Baby Bank Alliance, a community of over 300 baby banks supporting families, babies and children in the UK with access to the supplies and clothing that they need to thrive."