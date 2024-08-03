Adele’s fans makes singer well up during Munich residency

Adele in Munich Residency's first show

Adele couldn’t seem to emotionally handle all the love that came towards her from audience present at her Munich Residency’s first show.



The show, which had a strong crowd of 80,000, as per The Sun, saw pouring rain during the opening, but that didn’t stop the fans from enjoying while Adele kicked off the first night of her residency.

The songstress was brought to tears while throwing out her first song, 2015 classic Hello, to the fans, who were shouting, “I’m f***ing s******g myself!”

Adele also embraced the rain and handled the situation by improvising her schedule for an unplanned costume change.

“I have got to take this train off because it is wet and heavy,” the singer said, pointing at the huge train of her black, Dior gown.

“They said it wouldn’t be raining at the top of the show.”

Shifting the tunes to I Drink Wine, Adele said, “I look like a right fanny,” as her stylists rushed to assist her for the costume change.

Adele added, “Munich is so f***ing beautiful, we are so lucky to be here.”