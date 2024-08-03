Kendall Jenner feels like little ‘Hannah Montana-y’ in a way: Here’s why

Kendall Jenner addresses similarities between her and Hannah Montana character

Kendall Jenner has recently likened her childhood fame to Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana.



Speaking on the latest episode of the Anything Goes podcast, the Kardashians star admitted she grew up in the limelight just like Miley’s character on Hannah Montana.

“It’s a little Hannah Montana-y in a way,” said the 28-year-old.

Kendall told the host, “[But] I didn’t have a disguise, or I didn’t have a physical shift.”

The model revealed she was 10 when her family's reality show was premiered, but she tried to keep her childhood normal.

“We went to school. We went to school as long as we could. I started home school, 11th and 12th grade,” she explained.

Kendall mentioned, “So even though we had a TV show at home, we were going to regular school all day and had our friends that we had from before the show started.”

“It wasn’t always easy, but it did feel kind of normal,” she stated.

Kendall however shared she’s “really grateful for her childhood experiences”.

“Overall, I am really grateful because I think it could have been a lot worse,” remarked The Kardashians star.

Kendall noted, “I think that Kylie and I, the one thing we had was a lot of stability, a lot of love and a really great support system and really great friends.”

“So, it felt like we could remove ourselves a lot of the time and be normal,” she further said.

In the end, Kendall added, “There’s also an aspect of us being really grateful that we had older siblings that we got to see do things before us and lead us in a way.”