Justin Bieber not happy with Hailey Bieber’s lavish spending: Report

Justin Bieber is miserable as Hailey has taken complete control over him: Source

Justin Bieber is not happy with Hailey Bieber’s lavish spending, which is why, he looks stressed and uninspired.



A source close to the singer told DailyMail.com, “Hailey is a seriously high spender. She has spent tens of millions on private jets to fly around the world, including once taking a plane just to get her nails done at a particular manicurist.”

Earlier this month, Justin appeared exhausted while performing at one of India’s richest men Ambani’s son at a pre-wedding party in Mumbai.

The question is why he accepted this offer? And the reason is Hailey.

“He is isolated from his friends and family. He's miserable right now as Hailey has taken complete control over him,” alleged an insider.

The source told the outlet, “He has lost his identity, creative drive and he is uninspired.”

Interestingly, Justin had not released a new album since 2021 and did not tour since 2022, after he cut short his Justice run of shows due to health scare.

In September 2022, Justin announced the world tour's cancellation as he said he was making “health a priority” after facial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome – a rare neurological disorder.

Another shocking new Justin revealed in January 2023 when he sold the rights to his entire 291-song back catalog.

At the time, Hipgnosis Songs Capital – the music investment company – reportedly Justin’s lifework for $200 million.

What’s more is he no longer receives royalties on any of the tracks he's released or had an interest in before December 31, 2021.

“Justin was advised against selling. Hailey played a part in convincing him to do it,” claimed an insider.