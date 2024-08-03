A$AP Rocky shares his views on collaborating with Jessica Pratt for HIGHJACK

A$AP Rocky releases new single HIGHJACK alongwith Jessica Pratt and Jon Batiste

A$AP Rocky has recently teamed up with Jessica Pratt and Jon Batiste for his new single HIGHJACK which releases today.



During an appearance on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1 on August 2, Rocky revealed “HIGHJACK is part of me ushering in a whole new aesthetic on everything.”

Addressing collaboration with Pratt and Batiste, Rocky told Lowe, “I just love alternative. I love just different sounds and whatnot.”

“[Pratt] kind of gave me this kind of Portishead meets Stevie Nicks vibe a little bit. Right. So, I always (expletive) with her as an artist,” continued the rapper.

Rocky stated, “So, I figured it was necessary to get her, Jon Batiste on this one and kind of make it feel soulful to bring it on home in the outro.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rocky, who shares two sons with Rihanna, reflected on his fatherhood journey.

“It's just like, time speeds up when you become a dad, man,” stated the rapper.

Rocky added, “It's crazy. It's insane. Surreal.”

Meanwhile, the rapper revealed that the next track he has planned to release is Hood Happy featuring Fatman Scoop, Flavour Flav, Slick Rick, Morrissey and Busta Rhymes.

He called the collaboration to Lowe as an “amalgamation of my parents' favourite rappers and my favourite rappers”.