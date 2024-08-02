Carrie Underwood spills her anti-ageing skincare routine

Carrie Underwood reveals her 'simple' anti-ageing skincare routine

Carrie Underwood has recently spilled her “pretty simple” skincare routine for ageing.



Speaking to First For Women, Carrie revealed, “I don’t worry too much about anti-aging stuff, I just want my face to be soft.”

“Lately I’ve been using a lot of oils,” remarked the 41-year-old.

The American singer mentioned, “It doesn’t have to be anything too complicated — just something natural like castor oil or something with vitamin E.”

Underwood continued, “If I’m trying to look like ‘Carrie Underwood,’ I rely on my hair and makeup artist, Melissa Schleicher; otherwise, I just like to look like Mom.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Carrie opened up about her favourite makeup obsessions from childhood, which included colourful mascaras.

“I remember getting into [my older sisters’] coloured mascaras,” she quipped.

Carrie told the outlet, “I always thought they were super fun, and now I buy them.”

Meanwhile, the singer also revealed she preferred eyeshadow and false lashes for red carpet look

Lately, Carrie mentioned she applied sparkly silver eyeshadow at the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Awards in June.

The singer also shared that she used glittery shadow and a smokey shade that she blended into her crease and under her eye.

Later, she completed her look with extra-long black lashes, pink glossy lips, blushed cheeks and a soft contour.