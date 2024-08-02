Mirand Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin’s marriage in trouble?

Miranda Lambert is 'stressed' over her marriage with Brendan McLoughlin: Source

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin’s marriage is in trouble after singer’s husband was caught flirting with other women at his wife's bar in Nashville.



A source spilled to In Touch, “Miranda gave Brendan a piece of her mind and a warning he'd better mind his behaviour or else.”

The source noted that Brendan’s “shady” behaviour was the reason behind singer’s recent “mid-concert meltdowns”.

Another source told the outlet, “Miranda’s stressed over her marriage and clearly taking it out on her fans,” referring to the singer’s concert where she reprimanded her fans in the crowd for being distractive.

“She’s constantly worried about what Brendan’s up to when her back is turned. So, any little thing will trigger her temper,” said an insider.

Miranda and Brendan, who first met in 2018, tied the knot in January 2019 in a low-key ceremony. They don’t share any children together.

However, Miranda is a step-mother to Brendan’s four-year-old son, Landon.

Before tying the knot with Brendan, the songstress was married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.

Meanwhile, Blake had also moved on and got married to Gwen Stefani in 2021 — six years after meeting the singer as judges on The Voice in 2014.