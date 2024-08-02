Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles reveals daughter's biggest fashion regret

Beyonce's mom shares hilarious insight into daughter's biggest regrets

Beyoncé’s mom reveals her biggest regret, offering fans a hilarious insight into the Cowboy Carter alum’s most iconic looks.



Tina Knowles took to her Instagram to share a clip of her daughter sporting blunt bangs, as she pulled her hair into a straight line.

The post showcased a montage of clips featuring the Renaissance singer’s bold look throughout the years.

Tina wrote in the caption, “I remember this when she cut her bangs and I begged her not to because I knew she would not wear them but a couple months and then they would take a long time to grow out . And she would put a wig back on . That's exactly what happened.”

Her mother shared that this was the star’s biggest mistake as the hairstyle didn’t entertain her for a very long time, prompting her to put the wig ‘back on.’

The comments section was soon flooded with comments from Beyoncé's fans, who enjoyed the backstory more than ever.

One fan commented, “You gon get in trouble (keep going)”

While another chimed in, adding, “But the bangs were so chic! Hellooooo.... ‘Me, Myself, and I’ iconic!!!!”

On professional front, Beyoncé recently honored Simone Biles with a powerful stage performance during 2024 Olympics.