Prince William, Kate Middleton reduced to tears by Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla made Prince William and Kate Middleton 'upset' with a shocking move at a royal event.

Robert Jobson, a royal author claimed in his new book, Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography, that once Queen Consort advised the Monarch to leave the Prince and Princess of Wales behind when they were leaving for the Windsor Castle.

The royal commentator shared, "When Charles was kept waiting several minutes for the couple, Camilla insisted they go without them."

He added, "As William and Catherine emerged, all they could see were the blue flashing lights of the motorbikes disappearing in the distance."

However, the relationship between Camilla and Harry has improved after Charles and Kate's cancer diagnosis.

Previously, royal expert Jennie Bond, told OK! Magazine that the royal health woes brought the two working royals closer.

She said, "They have been left, almost literally, nursing the crown while the King and the Princess recover."

"There are so very few people that a senior royal can trust absolutely... and Camilla must now be one of that number for William. And I'm sure it is a two-way street with William offering moral support to Camilla as well," Jennie shared.