Chrissy Teigen shares glimpse into heartwarming family moments

Chrissy Teigen's shares glimpse into heartwarming moments with 'littles'

Chrissy Teigen offers a sneak peek into her family time as she shared a carousel of sweet snaps of her ‘littles!’

The model and the cookbook author took to her Instagram on Thursday, August 1, to share a series of photos of her kids, including a clip of her son Wren Alexander sporting a sweet little ‘man bun.’

The 38-year-old mom, who shares kids, Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren with her husband John Legend, wrote in the caption of her heartwarming post, “Back with my littles Wren has a man bun.”

In the first snap, Esti looked adorable in her high chair as she beamed a smile while other photos featured glimpses of her kids playing around.

Meanwhile, Wren wore his hair into a small bun as he grooved to the music in excitement.

This comes after, Teigen, who was recently spotted in Paris for the 2024 Olympics with son Miles Theodore, revealed that her eldest son was diagnosed with Diabetes 1.

She wrote earlier this week, “A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago — Luna, Miles and I celebrating Simone and team USA.”

The mom-of-four continued in the caption, "Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform. You noticed his type-1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible. I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already."

Teigen extended heartfelt gratitude for her fans for their unwavering support during crucial times, while also sharing an update on her son’s health.