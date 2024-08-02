Ryan Reynolds lifts the curtain on his off-screen bond with Hugh Jackman

Inside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's witty bromance

Ryan Reynolds offers an inside scoop on his friendship with Hugh Jackman, exposing the duo's hilarious backstage chemistry.



During a witty conversation on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda, the Green Lantern actor got candid about his bromance with his co-star, who also happens to be his neighbour.

In response to a question about filming the starrer alongside his ‘bestie’, Ryan said, “I mean I felt like an incredible responsibility to deliver for Hugh…if he’s gonna do this and come back this way, I gotta make sure that there’s a very very good reason that we deliver.”

To which the host swiftly replied, “You’re kind of like the Ben and Matt of Marvel.”

Referencing her analogy that their friendship was a ‘beautiful mess,’ the actor said, “I bet I see him more than Ben and Matt see each other yeah. We live in the same neighbourhood. We hang out all the time.”

In addition, he went on to share more about their bond, saying, “Hugh is like the nicest man, I would say he literally makes ice cream look like actual murder.

“He and I have this funny little feud that we’ve always done right but if you saw us behind closed doors we’re like vulnerable. We talk about our feelings that’s all we talk about.”

Fans rushed to the comments section to rave about Deadpool and Wolverine's 'unbreakable bond.'

One fan gushed, "They’re neighbours? Stop I love them so much"

Another chimed in, adding, "Obsessed with this bromance and obsessed for you that you got this interview like idk if I’ve ever been happier for anyone!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Ryan and Hugh have taken their iconic bromance to new heights with the release of Deadpool and Wolverine, receiving widespread acclaim from fans globally.