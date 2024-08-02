Jamie Foxx pens touching tribute to sister Deidra Dixon on birthday

Jamie Foxx celebrates sister Deidra Dixon's birthday.

Jamie Foxx is showering his sister Deidra Dixon with love on her special day! On Thursday, August 1, the 56-year-old actor shared a deeply emotional tribute to his sibling, marking her birthday with a touching video montage.

"Yooooooooooo super big big big happy happy happy happy birthday to my wonderful sister Deidra Dixon!!!!" Foxx wrote, accompanying the heartfelt post.



The montage kicks off with the siblings enjoying some drinks together and transitions to joyful scenes of them dancing in various settings.

The highlight of the video is Deidra singing along to Killing Me Softly with His Song by the Fugees at a dinner table.

Foxx’s tribute didn’t stop at visuals—his caption overflowed with gratitude. "You are amazing, you are my light, you saved my life…," he expressed.

"I repeat, you saved my life!!!!!! I am forever grateful for you and today." It’s clear that Deidra holds a special place in Foxx’s heart, and this birthday tribute is a testament to their deep bond.

He wrote, "I want you to turn up and enjoy. You are the best little Leo, real tears in my eyes right now I love you to the moon and back.!!! @frequency11."