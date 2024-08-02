Blake Lively reveals her 'longest companion' in a surprising move

Blake Lively reveals her 'longest' companion besides Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively is getting candid about her most ‘identifiable’ feature as she announced her very own hair-care line in a surprising revelation.

The Lady Deadpool actress took to her Instagram on Thursday, August 1, to make an announcement about her ‘longest companion’ in a heartwarming post.

She wrote in the caption, “Ever since I was a kid, through adolescence, early adulthood, motherhood, work, personal life, whenever, wherever, the single most identifiable part about me has always been my personalit— no? Not my personality? Oh… My hair.”

The Gossip Girl alum recently launched her own brand, 'Blake Brown Beauty', offering high-end 'red carpet performance' hair care at surprisingly affordable prices.

The mother-of-four continued to tell the backstory of her relationship with her hair, noting, “It’s my longest companion in life. For 36 years and counting. And like any relationship, it’s healthiest when you take good care of each other.”

In addition, the 36-year-old actress weighed in on a humorous meme from the scandalous series Gossip Girl, poking fun at Serena Van Der Woodsen's iconic hairstyles as she shared a laugh.