‘Bill & Ted’ stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter to reunite on new adventure

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will star on upcoming Broadway show helmed by 'Romeo & Juliet' director

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are on board for a brand new adventure after sharing the screen as young stars for Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the John Wick star and Winter, 59, are gearing up to reunite for a Broadway revival, Waiting for Godot, helmed by Jamie Lloyd, who recently directed the West End production of Romeo & Juliet starring Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

The play, based on the writing of Irish novelist Samuel Beckett, will premiere on Broadway in Fall 2025.

In addition to the Matrix star’s reunion with his Bill & Ted co-star, Waiting for Godot play will be marked as Reeve’s Broadway debut.

"We’re incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favourite plays," Reeves and Winter expressed their anticipation ahead of the drama in a joint statement.

The dynamic duo, who garnered rave views as Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan, will now star as Estragon (Reeves) and Vladimir (Winter).

Reeves and Winter became friends while filming the ‘80s classic Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

Since then, they have reunited for the sequels Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey and Bill & Ted Face the Music.