Emma Roberts flashes her dazzling engagement ring in rare post

Emma Roberts shows off engagement ring in recent post

Emma Roberts gave an intimate glimpse of her dazzling engagement ring, just two weeks after exchanging engagement vows.

The Scream Queens actress took to her Instagram on Thursday, August 1, to flaunt her giant diamond ring, given to her by fiancé Cody John.

The actress, who met the love of her life through mutual friends and has been dating since 2022, captured a photo of her sparkling ring while her fiancé, Cody, sweetly posed behind her on a plane.

The 33-year-old actress wrote in the caption, ‘Goodbye july,’ prompting several heartfelt responses in the comments section.

Her friend Cara Delevinge rushed to the comments section to celebrate the happy news.

She wrote, “Congratulations angel!”

Previously, Emma opened up to Cosmopolitan about keeping her love life discreet.

The American Horror Story actress said at the time, "I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended. It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience."

This announcement comes two weeks after Emma made it public with a heartwarming photo of the couple, flashing beaming smiles at the camera.

She playfully captioned the post, “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone”