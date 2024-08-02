King Charles decides to surprise Meghan Markle on her birthday

ItKing Charles decides to take major step on Meghan Markle’s birthday

King Charles has reportedly decided to take a major step on the occasion of Meghan Markle’s 42nd birthday.

As reported by Express.co.uk, the monarch's former butler, Grant Harrold, claimed that the King of England and Queen might extend birthday wish to the Duchess of Sussex despite their feud.

He said that Prince Harry will make sure that "Meghan is celebrated." The royal well-wisher continued, "I think they will get messages from the King and the Queen, whether that be electronically or by old-fashioned mail, I still think the King and Queen will still send birthday messages."

Grant believes the royal family's tradition of sending birthday messages "will change certainly despite everything that’s happened."



The former butler revealed that there will be no "public wish, like on social media" however, the King is expected to send a special gift to the Duchess to mark her big day.

Grant also shared, "They may send a gift as well, but given everything that has happened, there might not be."

It is pertinent to mention that the last time key royal figures including Charles, Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William, extended birthday wishes to Meghan was in August 2022, before Queen Elizabeth's death and her controversial statements against royals.