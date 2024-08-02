Matt Damon shares best tips for fellow girl dads

Matt Damon reflects on being a girl dad during Andy Cohen show

Matt Damon has recently shared best advice for being a girl dad.



Speaking on the latest episode of SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Matt, who shares four daughters with wife Luciana Damon, said, “I wouldn't deign to give anybody advice other than I just try to listen and be helpful.”

“I mean, ultimately, it's about building self-esteem,” remarked the 58-year-old.

The Air actor stated, “You know, 99% of the decisions they make, you're not gonna be there, right?”

When questioned about dating, Matt revealed, “I'm cool with that. You know what I mean?”

Andy asked Matt, “You don't turn all Boston, like, 'What are you doing with my daughter?’”

To which, The Martian actor mentioned, “No, no, no. That's like an old trope that I think people, you know, like to play up. You know, dads like to joke about it amongst each other I think sometimes, but no.”

The dad of four explained, “You know, at least, our [25-year-old] has, you know, she's got this incredible boyfriend who Lucy and I just love.”

While discussing about his daughter Alexia, Matt pointed out, “We adore the guy and to see that she's making those kinds of choices, really, it's as good as it gets.”

On July 31, Matt attended the New York premiere of his latest movie, The Instigators with daughters.

The actor disclosed his wife Luciana was the one who encouraged him to join the upcoming comedic thriller.

“She actually produced this one. So, she was very actively involved in this one, but I just trust her,” stated the Oppenheimer alum.

Matt told PEOPLE, “She's one of those people whose taste I trust completely, like Casey and Ben [Affleck].”