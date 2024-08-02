Kendall Jenner gets honest about challenges of fame as a model

Kendall Jenner reflects on challenges of fame as a supermodel: More inside

Kendall Jenner gets honest about going through a dark phase while working as a model.



Speaking on the latest episode of Emma Chamberlain’s podcast, Anything Goes, the reality star said, “I’m not gonna sit here and say that I’ve had the toughest journey. I think I’ve been extremely fortunate.”

“But I also have had my own set of challenges, whether it’s [being] overworked or not getting a job that I would've really loved to get,” remarked the 28-year-old.

Reflecting on her fame, the 818 Tequila founder noted, “It is very lonely.”

“I’ve had really dark nights where I’ve been in random cities and just hysterically crying myself to sleep because I haven’t been home in three months and I’ve been pretty much alone the entire time,” explained Kendall.

The reality TV star continued, “There’s been a lot of definite moments where I’m like, 'What is going on, is this all worth it?’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kendall opened up about her love for travelling.

“It really is a beautiful thing to be able to travel the world the way I have,” stated the model.

Kendall pointed out, “I probably would've never traveled the way I have or the amount that I have had I not had this job. I’ve met a lot of amazing people.”

“I feel very grateful for my experience,” she added.