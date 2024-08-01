Ryan Reynolds embraces no personal space with Blake Lively due to 4 kids

Ryan Reynolds revealed his children love to sleep in the same bed as their parents

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s bedtime routine involves a packed bed with all four of their children.

During his recent appearance on Amanda Hirsch’s podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, the Deadpool star revealed that their kids, James, Betty, Inez, and Olin, “can't even go to sleep unless they're in our bed,” creating a lack of personal space for the couple.

However, Reynolds embraces the situation with a positive mindset.

“Just think about what you would give in 30 or 40 years to come back and enjoy this one moment,” he explained, appreciating the fleeting nature of these times.

He further acknowledged that “nothing’s ever going to be tidy again" until the children grow up and move out.”

Reynolds only recently revealed their youngest child's name, Olin, during the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York City earlier in July 2024.

Standing alongside co-star Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy, Reynolds gushed, “I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life.”