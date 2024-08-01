Kevin Costner 'thanks' fans as 'Horizon: Chapter 2' heads to Venice

Kevin Costner's Western epic, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2, will be screened at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival in September, offering fans a chance to see it on the big screen in Italy.



Costner expressed gratitude to supporters who continue to back his project.

“I’m indebted to Alberto Barbera for his courage and leadership in committing to this cinematic journey,” Costner, 69, wrote on Instagram, referring to the festival’s artistic director.

“It is with gratitude and excitement that I return to the Venice Film Festival. Long live the movies and those willing to stand for them.”

On Saturday, September 7, Chapter 2 will premiere globally following the screening of Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 earlier that day.

“The fact that now they have decided to show Chapter 1 earlier in the day and then the World Premiere of Chapter 2 that evening shows not only their belief in how the two films work together but their support of a director’s vision,” Costner wrote on Wednesday.

He said it was “always” his dream to show the second film in Venice.

Initially, New Line Cinema scheduled Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2 for an August 16 theatrical release, following Chapter 1's June 28 debut.

However, due to underwhelming box office performance, the distributor and Kevin Costner's production company decided to postpone Chapter 2's release.

Instead, Chapter 1 became available on demand on July 16 and is set to stream on Max soon, allowing more viewers to catch up before Chapter 2's eventual release.