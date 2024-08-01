Brad Pitt feels ‘powerless’ after estranged son Pax lands in hospital

Pax has had ‘virtually no contact’ with Brad Pitt after his bitter divorce from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is deeply concerned after his estranged son Pax Jolie-Pitt's alarming bike crash.

According to a new report by Radar Online, the Hollywood star, 60, is reportedly "very upset" that 20-year-old Pax — whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie — was hospitalised following a collision with a car during Los Angeles rush-hour traffic.

An insider close to the situation shared, “Brad is distraught and worried over Pax’s accident, but he is unable to reach him. It is very upsetting to Brad whenever he hears of one of the kids being hurt, and he feels completely powerless because there is nothing that he can do at all."

Pax, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, suffered hip pain and a head injury. Although medics initially feared a minor brain bleed, he is now reportedly in stable condition.

Friends of Pax, however, remain concerned, with one source telling Page Six, “He’s being reckless. They’re worried.”

Another source added to the Daily Mail, “Brad doesn’t think that Pax should be driving a scooter without a helmet to begin with – he should have been in a car.”

Pax has had “virtually no contact” with his father since his bitter divorce with Jolie and subsequent allegations of physical abuse.

In a scathing Father’s Day post from 2020, Pax lashed out at his dad, calling him a “world class a******” and accusing him of being a “terrible and despicable person."