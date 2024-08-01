Raquel Leviss slammed over ‘backhanded support message’ for Jax Taylor

Raquel Leviss wishes Jax Taylor well

Raquel Leviss’ critics won’t let the reality star make the news of Jax Taylor’s entry in a mental health facility “about herself”.



Rachel “Raquel” Leviss is facing criticism after she wished fellow Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor well on social media.

Taylor recently announced that he had “made the decision to seek inpatient treatment.”

“I am deeply saddened to hear of Jax’s mental health struggles and I wholeheartedly support his decision to seek treatment,” Leviss, 29, wrote in a screen recording of her notes app, which she shared on her Instagram Wednesday.

“I pray that his news is met with the open-mindedness that mine lacked, as I faced mockery and accusations of simply being in a spa,” she went on, recalling her period of three months at a mental health treatment centre a year back, after being exposed for an affair with Tom Sandoval.

“I hope he finds the healing that I did through my own journey,” she added.

The former Bravolebrity ended her message by urging that Taylor’s “situation highlights the urgent need for mental healthcare and accessible treatment for reality tv stars.”

She captioned the video, “Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Fans' reaction to Raquel Leviss’ post for Jax Taylor

Leviss’ seemingly heartfelt wish was not well-taken by fans.

“How did you already manage to make this about yourself,” one taunted in the comments section, while another wrote, “And you made this about you.”

A third joined, “Did…..did you manage to make this about you?,” followed by a fourty, “Yeah, this isn’t about you anymore.”

“This seems like a backhanded support message. Shoulda just kept this in the notes,” a fourth critic called out.