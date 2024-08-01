Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks not getting married anytime soon

Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks happy with each other at present: Source

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have not decided to get married anytime soon after Miley Cyrus divorce.

A source spilled to the US WEEKLY, “They have no plans on getting married anytime soon — and perhaps, not at all.”

The source shared Miley’s divorce was the reason of Liam’s hesitation towards marriage.

“Liam didn’t have a good experience the first time around,” noted an insider.

The source added, “And it’s not something he thinks of in a positive light.”

Miley and Liam previously tied the knot in December 2018 and called it quits in August 2019.

However, Liam started seeing Gabriella in late 2019.

“Liam and Gabriella are really close and the duo connect over important topics and share the same values about family and life,” pointed out an insider.

Speaking to Stellar magazine, Gabriella discussed about her relationship with Liam in December 2021.

“My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me,” she remarked.

The model mentioned, “I completely understand [the interest in our relationship. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me.”

The source disclosed that Liam’s family “welcomed Gabriella with open arms, and he loves how perfectly she blends in with all of them”.

“His family Hemsworth and Brooks have a wonderful relationship. They don’t need a piece of paper to make things official,” added the source.