Colleen Hoover spills It Ends With Us movie adaptation differs from the book

Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us movie is different from the book: More inside

It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover has recently dished how the movie adaptation is different from her 2016 novel.



Speaking to E! News, Colleen said, “With every adaptation, things have to change.”

“You're trying to condense this whole storyline into a film, so there were some changes to make the flow better,” stated the author.

Colleen revealed not everything on the page made it onscreen for example, Atlas (played by Brandon Sklenar) is in love with Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) and owned a restaurant which is no longer called “Bib’s”.

The author told the outlet, “It stood for something in the book that became a big thing for Lily to show how much she meant to him.”

“So that changed to Root in the movie because we didn't have as much time to put in all of the things that happened in the book to make that significant moment happen in the movie,” explained Colleen.

However, the author mentioned, “Changing it to Root went back to a conversation they had as kids in the film [from which] you get the same feels that you got in the book. It's just completely different. And then, obviously, the ages.”

Another difference in the movie is “ageing up the characters”.

“Eight years ago, when I wrote the book, new adult was huge. And everyone was wanting to read characters in their very early 20s,” continued the author.

Colleen added, “This is such a tough subject matter that putting young, young characters on screen just didn't feel right to us. So, I think ageing them up was such a great move, and it worked so well on film.”

Meanwhile, It Ends With Us movie, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, will release in theatres on August 9.