Bill Maher thinks Travis Kelce ‘will dump’ Taylor Swift: Here’s why

Bill Maher addresses Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Bill Maher has recently weighed in on Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce.



Speaking on July 29’s episode of his Club Random podcast, Bill praised Taylor, saying, “I’m sure she’s a lovely person but the whole thing with the football player.”

“I just felt like 35 was a little old to be like, ‘My boyfriend’s a football player and I wear his jersey to the game with his number on it!’ I mean, come on,” he remarked.

Bill also believed that Travis “will dump” Taylor.

“With Taylor, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl, you know you’re gonna get dumped. You just don’t know when,” remarked the 68-year-old.

Bill revealed he’s not scared of backlash from the Swifties, as he discussed about the singer’s music about her breakup with John Mayer.

“Is Taylor still singing about that? t does seem like such a recurrent theme. At some point, you just wanna say, maybe you should write a song called ‘Maybe It’s Me,’” stated the American comedian.

Bill added that Taylor’s way to sing about her former men in life whom she dated was “very tacky”.

Maher also said in his conversation that he felt Swift continuing to sing about the men she has previously dated was “very tacky.”

Meanwhile, Taylor was in news as she shared her reaction to a heartbreaking tragedy in the United Kingdom where three children were stabbed to death at a dance and yoga class themed to her music.

Taylor said she was “at a complete loss to express her sympathies” as “these were just little kids at a dance class”.