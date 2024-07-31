Nicola Peltz Beckham files lawsuit against groomer after chihuahua's death

Nicola Peltz Beckham holds pet's groomer responsible for Nala's death

Beckham’s daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham, has filed a lawsuit against the groomer interacted with her chihuahua, Nala, before its death.

According to People Magazine, the actress and model took legal action against Jony Ceballos, Deborah "Deb" Gittleman, and HoundSpa LLC in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Westchester County, on Tuesday, July 30.

In documents obtained by the outlet, the 29-year-old alleged that Nala’s death was caused by Ceballos’ "intentional and malicious abuse of dogs."

Nicola, who along with her husband Brooklyn Beckham announced the passing of their pet on June 16, accused the grooming company and its owner Gittleman of "reckless and malicious conduct."

The lawsuit also claims there is a "history of complaints" about Ceballos "repeatedly" mistreating and abusing animals.



"Nala went into the grooming van, a happy, healthy dog, but returned injured and in severe physical distress—breathing heavily and wheezing, with her chest pulsating," the lawsuit stated.

"This case is about holding responsible those who abuse animals in their care and shedding light on the lack of protections for pet owners and their beloved dogs and pets," they added.

The Beckham family, known for their love of dogs, has multiple pets, including several species of dogs.