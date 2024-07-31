BTS’ Jin reveals debut date for ‘RUN BTS’ spin-off ‘RUN JIN’

Jin says he can do anything to keep his fans happy ahead of solo variety show debut

Jin from BTS excited the BTS ARMY by not only releasing a teaser for his debut solo variety show, Run Jin, but also unveiling its release date.

According to K-Vibe, BigHit Music, BTS's agency, announced on Wednesday, July 31, that Jin’s variety show will premiere on August 13.

The release date announcement came a day after the official BTS YouTube channel posted a teaser of the Run BTS spin-off on Tuesday, July 30.

In the clip, Jin, the first BTS member discharged from the military, expressed his dedication to his fans, saying, "If ARMY are happy, then I am happy no matter what! [Anything for ARMY]."

Jin, 31, gave a humorous reaction to the team member, teasing the Awake singer that he would be climbing Hallasan Mountain in the first episode.

The upcoming variety show will feature the oldest member of BTS taking on challenging tasks, playing games, and completing secret missions to earn prizes or face punishments.

Notably, Jin began filming the variety show just two days after returning from the military.

New episodes of Run Jin will be released every Tuesday at 9 PM on Weverse. One hour later episodes will be available on BTS's official YouTube channel.

Here's the teaser of first epsiode of Run Jin:



