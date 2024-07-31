Travis Kelce set to take decisive step about Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's dreamy romance might take a sad turn, claimed a renowned public figure.

Bill Maher, a comedian discussed the headline-making couple of Hollywood during his podcast Club Random with guest Haliey Welch.

At the start, the comedian said that the globally known singer seems like a "lovely person" however, he believes that Swift is too old for the NFL athlete.

He said, "I just felt like 35 was a little old to be like, 'My boyfriend’s a football player and I wear his jersey to the game with his number on it!' I mean, come on."

Bill passed these comments referring to Swift’s appearance at Kelce’s matches during the initial days of their romance.



Moreover, he made a big claim by saying that Kelce is "gonna dump Swift, though, You know that? With her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl, you know you’re gonna get dumped. You just don’t know when."



For the unversed, Swift and Kelce have been dating each other since September 2023.