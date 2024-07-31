King Charles' health 'deteriorates' worrying over troubled Prince Harry

King Charles is seemingly concerned as to how his younger son, Prince Harry, will continue with his life, until he gets his finances in order.

In a new book published by royal reporter Robert Jobson, Catherine: The Princess of Wales, the author that Charles is continuously plagued by the thought of ‘Harry problem’ and it is no secret amongst the Palace staff.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from their senior royal positions, were quickly offered a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix. The couple went onto make bombshell revelations about the royal family. Harry’s memoir Spare was also the best-selling non-fiction book for 2023.

In the book, the author claimed that there is a “Sussex-shaped void in the Royal Family,” one which “has never loomed so large,” for the monarch.

Meanwhile, Jobson suggested that Harry and Meghan are “trying to find an income stream […] that doesn’t involve dishing dirt on the Royal Family” as he believes that “the public have wearied of their constant complaints.”

As for Charles, Jobson shared that he is concerned about his 'darling boy' Harry since Prince William is “adamant” to deny any kind of help to the Sussexes.

“‘What worries His Majesty, and his top team,’ says a Palace official, ‘is what is going to happen when all the money runs out.'”

The excerpt continued, “[H]e’s let it be known that he’ll never shut the door on his second child, though there seems little chance of a meaningful reconciliation for now,” the veteran royal reporter claims.

Previously, Harry stated in the 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview that his father "literally cut me off financially." The royal also added that his financial limitations led him to sign deals with Netflix and Spotify.

King Charles and Prince Harry last met in February this year after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

While Harry has made several more trips UK, but a meeting did not occur again. Moreover, there has been no updates on the reconciliation between the father and son.