Mark Hamill, Lupita Nyong'o bring heartwarming tale to life

Mark Hamill, the legendary actor, is set to star in DreamWorks Animation's upcoming film, The Wild Robot, directed by Chris Sanders.



The movie follows the heartwarming journey of Roz, a shipwrecked robot voiced by Lupita Nyong'o, as she forms connections with animals on a remote island.

Hamill voices Thorn, a fierce grizzly bear. He discovered the project through Peter Brown's bestselling children's book of the same name, which enchanted readers with its poignant tale and stunning illustrations.

“I thought, ‘If they could capture just a small percentage of the effect of this book,'” Hamill told the crowd about the film that hits theatres September 20. “And I have to tell you, they did a fantastic job.”

Together with Nyong'o, Sanders, and fellow voice actor Kit Connor, the actor remarked that the endeavour brought back memories of his initial reactions to the 1977 film Star Wars, in which he played the legendary character of Luke Skywalker.

“You just have to see it,” Hamill said of The Wild Robot. “It reminds me of back in the day when I was trying to describe Star Wars to people who hadn’t seen it. It’s sumptuous. It’s emotional. It works on so many levels. The kids will love it. The whole family will love it.”

The ensemble voice cast also stars Nyong'o, Connor, Pedro Pascal, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, and Catherine O'Hara in addition to Hamill.

Sanders received a thunderous round of applause for his collection of video during a panel discussion for The Wild Robot that took place at the Annecy Animation Festival in France last month.

Sanders expressed his desire that the movie will portray "analogue warmth and soul" at the time.