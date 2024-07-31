Stephen Curry shoots sweet anniversary wish from Paris to wife Ayesha

Stephen and Ayesha Curry first met in 2003 as teenagers

Stephen Curry ensured his wife, Ayesha Curry, felt loved on their 13th anniversary despite him not accompanying her because of the 2024 Olympics.

On Tuesday, July 30, the American basketball point guard took to Instagram to post a carousel featuring the married couple.

"13 years in and still loving every minute of it, my woman! @ayeshacurry," Stephen, 36, who tied the knot with the Irish Wish star on July 30, 2011, penned in the caption with love from Paris.

In the cover photo, Ayesha, 35, flashed a wide grin while holding onto the NBA star’s arm who looked into the camera with a serious face.

The following slide featured the couple, married over a decade, sporting bright smiles as Ayesha hugs the father of four from behind as he sits in a chair at the dining table.



The following snapshot was a selfie of the two. The four-time NBA champion opted for a cheeky pose while the Ayesha's Home Kitchen host went for a pout.

The last slide featured a throwback picture of the couple from their wedding day. The sportsman looked dashing in a three-piece grey suit, while the actress donned a strapless ruched wedding gown and heil.

The About Last Night hosts first met in 2003 as teenagers in a church. Following a gap, they met again in 2008 and eventually went on their first date. Since then, their relationship has quickly blossomed.