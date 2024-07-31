Chris Pratt pens birthday wish for father in law Arnold Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger share a close bond

Chris Pratt is honouring his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger, on his 77th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

As Schwarzenegger rang in his birthday on Tuesday, July 30, the Guardians of the Galaxy star 45, took to Instagram to pen a touching wish.

“Happy Birthday Arnold! You’re one of a kind. Looking forward to another year of sage advice, good cigars, chess whoopings, and hand-feeding homemade cookies to the many barn animals that live in your kitchen,” Pratt wrote.

The post included a black-and-white photo of the two playing chess, followed by a picture of Pratt smiling behind Schwarzenegger, who was seated in a cosy chair.

The final image featured Schwarzenegger in the kitchen with what appeared to be his daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Pratt, as well as their daughters, Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 2, playing with their grandfather and a pig.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have fostered a close bond over the years. In a 2023 interview with People Magazine, Pratt expressed about the former governor of California, “Arnold’s support means the world to me on a couple different levels. Just being his son-in-law and being part of his family, it obviously means a lot to have his support.”