Matt Damon reveals honest response to celebrity doppelgänger Jesse Plemons

Matt Damon discusses about his comparison between him and Jesse Plemons

Matt Damon has recently revealed honest response to celebrity doppelgänger Jesse Plemons.



Speaking to Access Hollywood, Jesse said, “I am definitely flattered by the companion.”

“But yeah, I would be curious to hear [Damon's] thoughts, if he's annoyed,” he quipped.

Matt, who is currently busy promoting The Instigators, revealed that Jesse portrayed a young version of his character in the 2000 movie, All the Pretty Horses.

Following a clip of Jesse’s interview, Matt talked about the resemblance between him and Jesse, saying, “Sure, yeah, yeah, yeah, absolutely."

“The crew was freaking out,” recalled The Martian actor.

Matt mentioned, “Five people came up to me before I met him and they were like, ‘You’re not gonna believe how much this kid looks like you.’”

The Last Duel actor stated, “I couldn’t believe it. He looked more like me than I did when I was little.”

“Like my little 11-year-old face did not look like it [was going to become me]. He looked exactly like me. I was like, 'This is really weird,’” he explained.

Matt added, “I’m proud of the comparison.”

The Invictus actor’s comments came after Jesse questioned about the uncanny resemblance during an appearance on the Today show alongside Emma Stone.

"Yeah, for a little while now, which there are worse things to be called, for sure,” remarked Jesse.

He noted, “It’s definitely flattering. But yeah, throughout the course of my career, I’ve had various Matt Damon-associated nicknames and such.”