Prince William relies on two key figures for Kate Middleton's protection

Prince William has been relying on two trustworthy figures to protect Kate Middleton during her cancer battle.



As reported by UK Weekly, the author of Princess Kate's new biography Robert Jobson claimed that the future King of England shared a special bond with his father and mother-in-law, Carole and Michael Middleton.

The royal expert shared, "[William] was given another family with Carole and Michael Middleton from a very early age."

Robert revealed that Kate's parents "stayed love to William" despite the difficult phases during their daughter and now son-in-law's early days of romance.

"I think he counts on Carole and Michael very much as his second mum and dad, really," the royal commentator said.

These comments came amid reports that William has been very "protective" of Catherine, especially amid her preventative chemotherapy.

The Prince of Wales is reportedly relieved that his in-laws have been taking care of his wife.