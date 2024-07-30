King Charles 'will never see' Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet again

King Charles III, who's said to be absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives, may not see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet again.

The 75-year-old, who values family above everything and whatever the course of his relationship with his son, would just be seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call.

It revealed last week after Harry's interview, in which, the Duke claimed that his wife Meghan Markle could not safely return to the UK, and that he feared her being the target of an acid or knife attack.

The Duke's words did not directly mention his children, but Harry has made it clear in the past that he also considers them targets. They have often been the target, along with Meghan, of deeply disturbing racist abuse.



However, one friend of the king told The Daily Beast: "When Harry was being kicked out of Frogmore Cottage, one of his lines was that Charles would never see the kids again. This is him going public with that threat.”

When it was pointed out to the source that Harry didn’t mention his children in the TV interview, they replied, "It was clearly implied. This really isn’t about Meghan, who has no intention of ever coming back to England again."

King Charles was recently said to be dissatisfied with only knowing his grandchildren via video calls as she's committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives.

Scobie, who is known to be sympathetic to the Sussexes, called the decision from Charles to evict Harry “a cheap shot from a wounded father bound by an institutional system that is often intolerant of human emotion.”

