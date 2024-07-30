King Charles' £400K Versailles dinner faces warning from French Auditors

The French president’s office faced scrutiny for its extravagant spending last year, with nearly €475,000 (£400,100) spent on a sumptuous dinner for King Charles, according to a new report from the country’s top audit court.



The state banquet, held at the opulent Palace of Versailles in September 2023, was part of a “soft power” mission aimed at strengthening relations between London and Paris.



The lavish affair, which welcomed over 150 guests, featured an indulgent menu including lobster and crab, French poultry marinated in champagne, and a gratin of French ceps.

The feast was complemented by vintage wines and champagnes, and concluded with a dessert of French macaron paired with lychee and rose sorbet, and raspberry compote.

The audit report, covered by Politico, details the cost breakdown: €166,193 was allocated to catering, while €42,515 was spent on drinks.

During the event, King Charles expressed his gratitude to President Macron, recalling the profound impact of the tributes paid in France to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in his toast, emphasized the enduring strength of French-British ties despite Brexit, stating, “Despite Brexit, and because our ties are so old, I know that we will continue to write together part of our continent’s history.”



The audit report also highlighted a €412,366 expenditure on a dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum. Of this amount, €172,922 was spent on catering and €36,447 on drinks.