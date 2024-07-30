Eminem going to headline this year’s Soundstorm festival in Saudi Arabia

Eminem will headline 2024 Soundstorm festival in Saudi Arabia: More inside

Eminem is all set to headline this year’s MDLBEAST Soundstorm festival in Ryadh, Saudi Arabia.



MailOnline reported that the rapper is going to mark his debut performance in this year’s festival in Saudi Arabia as part of the Middle East's biggest music festival, which will be held from December 12 to 14.

Besides Eminem, other stars in the line-up included Thirty Seconds to Mars, Muse, Richie Hawtin and DJ Marco Carola and many more acts to be announced in the coming months.

The outlet reported that over 500,000 fans attended last year's event, which would take place on the outskirts of Riyadh.

The outlet mentioned that Soundstorm 2022 was amazing with over 200 acts across seven stages, including Bruno Mars, Post Malone, Steve Aoki and DJ Khaled.

The outlet further said that tickets for the fifth edition of Soundstorm will be available which begins at 209 Saudi riyals for a three-day pass.

The news came after Glastonbury bosses eyed Eminem for Glastonbury 2025 festival. This year, more than 210,000 fans attended last weekend's event was slammed the “dreadful” performances by Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA.

A festival source told MailOnline, “While many are putting a brave face on the fact that the festival wasn't exactly a success this year, they are already preparing for a bigger and better line-up next year.”

Glastonbury bosses believed Eminem “will be their saviour after so few people went to watch SZA. They have everything crossed that he will say yes”.