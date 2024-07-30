Maya Jama and Stormzy's love music video airs before breakup announcement

Maya Jama and Stormzy's joyful music video.

Maya Jama and Stormzy, who recently announced their split, were seen sharing affectionate moments in a music video filmed just weeks prior to their breakup.

The Love Island presenter and the rapper disclosed their separation in July, only weeks after enjoying D-Block Europe's performance at Glastonbury on June 28.

On Thursday, Maya and Stormzy were featured in D-Block Europe and Aitch's music video for Gold Mine, which has garnered over 300,000 views and is currently trending at #3 on YouTube's music chart.

In the video, Maya is seen dancing alongside Stormzy and Aitch. On July 17, the former couple took to Instagram Stories to announce their breakup for a second and final time.

Maya Jama and Stormzy have confirmed their split after briefly rekindling their relationship in August 2023.

The couple, who originally broke up in 2019, had reconnected after spending years apart, with Maya becoming engaged during their separation.



In their joint statement, the pair reflected on their journey, stating, “We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and then spent five years maneuvering life apart.

We decided to give it one final try in August 2023 and spent the past year working to make it work; however, we recently decided to call it quits.”

The statement continued, “We were 21 and 20 when we first met, both at the beginning of our careers.

We spent five years growing together and then five years apart, which made this final attempt require a lot of figuring out, relearning, and unlearning. We tried, and it didn’t work, and that’s okay.”