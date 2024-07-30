Zara Tindall gears up for big celebration after declining Charles’ invite

Zara Tindall has been gearing up to celebrate her life's special event after she allegedly declined King Charles' invitation to Balmoral.



Princess Anne's daughter achieved a major milestone in her marriage with Mike Tindall as the couple completed 13 years of marriage today, July 30.

Zara and Mike tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh after Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.



The royal pair shares three children: Mia, 10, Lena, six, and Lucas, three.

Notably, this update came after Express.co.uk revealed that the Monarch's beloved niece seemingly gave a cold shoulder to his special invite for the summer holidays.



Previously, it was reported that the King of England is keen to gather the royal family at Balmoral to "relax and unwind" this summer after a difficult start of 2024 due to royal health woes.



The source said, "Charles really wants Zara and the family to join him on the last Sunday in August for the bank holiday service, but understands that her horse competitions are extremely important to her."



However, an insider claimed that Zara and her husband declined the Monarch’s invite as she might be competing in the Wellington International Horse Trials during the same time.