Lady Louise steps out solo after public appearance with special friend

Lady Louise Windsor, who took part in a carriage driving competition in Windsor, was spotted solo just weeks after she was seen beaming with special friend.

The 20-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex was pictured with a university friend at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials in Norfolk in June, where she competed for the first time.

Lady Louise’s male friend in question is named Felix da Silva-Clamp, whom she met at St Andrews University, where she is studying English Literature. Silva-Clamp is also spotted in cosy photos with the royal in casual, private events.

Previously, leading celebrity stylist Alex Longmore commented on the style evolution of the royal in an interview with MailOnline.

“Lady Louise isn't trying to make statement, she is aristocratic and not fashion conscious,” she said of the royal. “It is intimidating stepping out as a member of the royal family and she has been doing it tactfully with a slow progression as she gains confidence.”

Following her appearance at this year’s Trooping the Colour, Longmore said, “There is a sensitivity that we see in her style that plays on her interests.”

She continued, “Dressing in her comfort zone but not shouting from the rooftops that she is a style icon which is very similar to her mother's style She is slowly gathering the reins as she does carriage driving.”