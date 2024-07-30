Zara Tindall hailed by key royal after bombshell decision

Zara Tindall received huge support from a key royal figure after she allegedly made a surprising decision contradicting King Charles' plans.

The British equestrian has been lauded for her 2012 London Olympics win by her cousin Princess Eugenie in a sweet post on social media.

On July 30, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson recalled special memories from her apperance at the headline-making sports event.

Eugenie wrote, "The Olympics is one of the best things in our world."

She added, "It’s such a special time watching superhuman athletes represent their countries, bringing people together and inspiring generations."

Speaking of her "most favourite memories" from 2012, Eugenie given a big shoutout to Zara, saying, "We were being on the sidelines cheering on our heroes. Not to mention, the best moment of all, watching my family win silver in eventing, goooo Z!"

In the shared photos, Eugenie was seen cheering for Zara with her sister Princess Beatrice and her mother, the Duchess of Sussex.

It is pertinent to mention that these words of support came after it was reported that Charles' beloved niece Zara Tindall and her husband Mike declined the Balmoral invitation as she might be competing in the Wellington International Horse Trials during the same time.

On the other hand, Express.co.uk previously claimed that the King of England is keen to gather the royal family at Balmoral to "relax and unwind" this summer following a difficult start of 2024.

