Prince Harry given key advice amid feud with William, King Charles

Prince Harry has been advised to heal a broken relationship with his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

A royal commentator Arthur Edwards opened up about a special bond the now estranged siblings used to share when their mother Princess Diana was alive.

The royal biographer shared that the People’s Princess’ letters highlighted William adored his little brother and showered him with hugs and kisses.

In conversation with The Sun, he said, "William adores his little brother and spends the entire time pouring an endless supply of hugs and kisses over Harry."

He added, "They were very close. I mean, they did everything together. They were just inseparable."

While sharing key advice for Harry amid his growing rift with the royal family, the expert said, "If Harry read one of those letters from his mother, maybe he'll have a rethink about how he is going to be in future towards his brother."

It is pertinent to mention that the Duke of Sussex stepped down as a senior working royal in 2020 alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

Since then, the California-based couple made it to the negative headlines due to their inappropriate remarks and moves against the key royal figures.