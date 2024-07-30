King Charles issues heartbreaking message over ‘horrific’ loss

King Charles issued a statement mourning the tragic loss of two girls as a ‘horrific’ incident took place in Southport on Monday.

The monarch took to Instagram to share his grief and condemn the act of terror that also injured nine others.

“My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today,” the king wrote.

“We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”

The message came after a mass-stabbing occurred at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in Southport, UK. There were around 25 children, aged between six to 11, taking part in the workshop.

Onlooker claimed that a man wearing a hood, wielding a knife, arrived by taxi around noon and started attacking the children, as well as any adults who tried to stop him, via Daily Mail.

Merseyside Police officers detained a man and seized a knife. A 17-year-old boy from Banks in Lancashire remains in police custody following the stabbings – but the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared an emotional message "as parents" following the shocking incident.