Jimmy Kimmel, John Mulaney say no to host Oscars 2025

Jimmy Kimmel, who has hosted the Oscars four times, including the 2024 ceremony, has declined to return as host for the 2025 Academy Awards.

Additionally, John Mulaney, who hosted the 14th Governors Awards and was a standout presenter at the 2024 Oscars, has also turned down the opportunity to host the 2025 ceremony, as per People magazine.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on March 2, airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Kimmel, who previously hosted the Oscars in 2017, 2018, 2023, and 2024, has a proven track record of success, with the 2024 ceremony reaching a four-year high in ratings with 19.5 million viewers.

However, he will not be returning as host for the 2025 ceremony. The Oscars had a host less format from 2019 to 2021, and in 2022, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer shared hosting duties.

Meanwhile, Kimmel also hosts ABC game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

The comedian collaborated with his wife, Molly McNearney, who serves as co-executive producer of the show, to successfully host the Oscars ceremonies.

Earlier, he told the outlet about preparing for this past year's ceremony, "The big challenge always is trying to keep the show moving, so it's a matter of picking your spots and popping in when you're needed and staying out of the picture when you're not."