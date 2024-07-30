‘Highschool BS': Why Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez wouldn’t share Disney screen

Miley Cyrus dated Nick Jonas from 2006-2007, while Selena Gomez dated him on-and-off from 2008-2010

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez refused to share the screen for their crossover episodes on Disney channel, and the reason was their mutual ex, Nick Jonas.

During a recent episode of the Wizards of Waverly Pod podcast, Jennifer Stone — who played Gomez’s on-screen quirky best friend on Wizards of Waverly Place — explained why Cyrus and Gomez weren’t seen in a single scene together during the infamous three-way crossover, Wizards on Deck With Hannah Montana.

“Did they not get along during that shoot or something?” Stone told David DeLuise, who played Gomez’s on-screen dad and magic tutor.

“I mean, come on. It was, like, high school. Like, they both dated Nick [Jonas],” she further explained.

“I think Miley dated him first and then Selena dated him, and then it was just messy high school nonsense,” Stone continued, clarifying that “They’re fine now. They’re all good now.”

“But, yeah, it was high school just BS,” Stone added.

Indeed, the former Disney stars both dated the youngest Jonas Brother back-to-back. Cyrus first dated Jonas between 2006 and 2007, while Gomez had an on-again, off-again relationship with Jonas from 2008 to 2010.

Gomez previously addressed the awkwardness in a 2016 interview with W Magazine, stating, “We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16.”