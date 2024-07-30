Fans react to Selena Gomez’s photo dump: ‘faces, phases’

Selena Gomez shares different 'faces' and 'phases'

Selena Gomez left fans in awe after she shared a bunch of pictures in a social media post featuring her different “faces” and “phases”.



The actor and singer took to Instagram to post a series of selfies that featured her all glammed up, casual, with and without makeup.

“faces, phases,” the Same Old Love songstress captioned the post.

In the first snap, the 32-year-old lounging showed off herself in bed, sans makeup with a subtle eye-look and a green bedazzled “pickle princess” top.

Another snap featured Gomez with face partially covered by her brunette locks, blowing a kiss at the camera, with the third slide displaying her with minimal makeup in the backseat of a car, donning a grey hoodie and sweatpants.

The Only Murders in the Building star also added a mirror selfie in the bunch, owning an all-natural look as she enjoyed a movie with popcorn.

She also posted several on-set pictures along with some random casual ones.

“pickle princess,” the actress’s boyfriend, Benny Blanco, commented.

Fans also couldn’t stop themselves from gushing over the different looks of Gomez.

“BAEEEEEEEE WE LOVE YOUR FACES & PHASES,” a fan commented, as another chimed in, “so so gorgeous.”

“The most beautiful angel in the world,” another fan account gushed.