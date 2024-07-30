Taylor Swift-themed event takes deadly turn with 7 injured, ‘one child dead’

The incident occurred in Southport at around 11:50 am on Monday, July 29, 2024

A horrifying knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed children's workshop in Southport has left one child dead and at least seven others injured.

The shocking incident unfolded at a sold-out dance, yoga, and bracelet-making workshop on Hart Street, Merseyside, around 11:50 am on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Merseyside Police swiftly detained a man and recovered a knife, assuring the public there is "no wider threat."

The tragic event took place just as the workshop, attended by about 25 children aged six to eleven, was coming to an end.

Locals initially assumed a car accident had occurred due to a blood-covered vehicle but soon realised the grim reality when they saw several injured children outside the nursery.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned the attack as "horrendous and deeply shocking," extending gratitude to the emergency services for their swift response. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper expressed her deep concern over the incident.