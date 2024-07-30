James McAvoy opens up about making a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine

James McAvoy on making a ameo in Deadpool & Wolverine

James McAvoy has recently opened up about making a cameo in the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie.



Speaking to Variety at Comic-Con over the weekend, James, who was famous his Professor X role in X-Men: First Class, revealed he had not watched the movie yet, but he said he was aware to appear in clips at the end of the movie.

When question about whether there had ever been plans for him to make an official cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, James told the outlet, “No, no, no, no. Not this one. I don’t think so. If there was a world, they clearly threw that idea out the window before calling me, so no.”

James pointed out that he’s “always going to be interested” in playing the professor again.

“I’ve always said, if there’s a good role, if there’s a good opportunity to tell a good story, I’m always going to be interested in it, no matter whether it’s something I’ve done before or something completely brand,” explained the actor.

James mentioned, “If there’s good material, I’m always ready to respond. I’m always ready. Ever ready! Actor ready!”

“It’s got to be good, and they’ve got to want to do that, so it’s all hypotheticals,” he added.