Wesley Snipes dishes out details about his cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine

Wesley Snipes has recently dished out details about his cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.



Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at Comic-Con 2024 on July 26, Wesley, who would reprise the role of Blade in the new Marvel movie, said, “Over the years, we've had very interesting conversations, some of them very substantive and some of them not.”

The actor told EW, “So, I kind of resided that I was moving on from them, which is okay.”

Wesley added, “I did three of them, and I thought they turned out pretty good. Not so bad.”

“So, we move on to other things, and bigger and better things, as well,” noted the actor.

Wesley recalled Ryan Reynolds messaged him, saying, “I want to talk to you.”

“I did not think it was possible,” continued the actor.

Wesley mentioned, “I didn't think we would be able to pull it off. I didn't think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it — also because they had Mahershala cast for the next upcoming version of it.”

“I thought it didn't make sense to me, but [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, 'Okay, I got to take this call. Let's see what this is about,’” pointed out the Demolition Man star.

Wesley added, “He told me the idea... They said 'yes' and 'it's a go.' 'If you're in, we're in.' Here we are.”

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine, which featured Ryan’s Deadpool character star alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, earned an $205 million at the box office over the weekend.